04:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Vermont woman who wrote anti-Semitic fliers will not be arrested Read more



Woman who wrote and distributed anti-Semitic fliers at a City Council meeting in Burlington will not be arrested and charged. ► ◄ Last Briefs