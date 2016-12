03:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Keith Ellison 'regrets' past ties with Farrakhan Read more



In a letter to the Conservative movement’s rabbinical arm, U.S. Rep. Ellison says he regrets past anti-Semitic positions. ► ◄ Last Briefs