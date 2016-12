The United States was planning to abstain from the vote at the UN Security Council on a resolution which would have called on Israel to halt “settlement building”, U.S.-based media outlets reported on Thursday.

Several diplomatic sources told NBC News that the outgoing Obama administration had planned to abstain from the vote, which would have been seen as a slight to Israel.

Another U.S. official quoted by CNN said that the administration was actually debating whether to abstain or vote yes.