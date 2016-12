00:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 MK Ben-Reuven on Ghattas: Don't include him with the rest of the Arab public MK Eyal Ben-Reuven (Zionist Union) responded on Thursday evening to the arrest of MK Basel Ghattas. "It would be proper for the police to conclude the investigation as quickly as possible. I urge the public not to include this wild thorn with the rest of the Arab community in Israel," he tweeted.



► ◄ Last Briefs