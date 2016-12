22:40 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Jerusalem resident indicted for assaulting teenage girl Read more



18-year old haredi man charged with assaulting a 14 year old girl in Jerusalem after telling her she had a bug on her clothes. ► ◄ Last Briefs