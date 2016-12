20:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Ivanka Trump, children, harassed on plane Read more



A JetBlue passenger removed from the flight by airline personnel for harassing Ivanka Trump, who was flying coach with her three children. ► ◄ Last Briefs