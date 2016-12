20:20 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Emunah College offers answer to left-wing incitement Read more



Students at Emunah College set up exhibit on human dignity and the limits of art in response to works inciting against PM. ► ◄ Last Briefs