  Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16

Report: Egypt to delay anti-Israel UN resolution

Egypt's president has reportedly instructed his country's delegation to the UN to push off a vote on an anti-Israel Security Council resolution. The vote had been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. New York time on Thursday.



