15:20 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 WSJournal corrects misquote Wall Street Journal misquotes Israeli, corrects its mistake Read more



'What's driving Israeli and Palestinian activists to ditch the two-state solution is the rapidly-growing number of Jews in the West Bank...' ► ◄ Last Briefs