Chief Rabbi Lau: Eradicate racism at the roots

Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau met, Thursday, with rabbis of the Ethiopian-Israeli community from around the country following recent incidents of racism against the community, including the actions of a mohel (ritual circumciser).

The rabbis described those incidents in great detail, including the pain caused by the difficulties the community faces. Rabbi called racist language crude and said it must be denounced. He added, "Everything must be done to eradicate racism at the roots, whether it's against Ethiopian immigrants or immigrants from the former Soviet Union."