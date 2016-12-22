13:34 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Suspicious traffic police-bus co. manager relations The Police Investigations Department in State Attorney's Office informed representatives of Police Traffic Superintendent of Shahar Yisraeli and Matzliach Kazis of the Dan bus company, that the office is considering a criminal prosecution against them on suspicion of integrity crimes. According to suspicions, Kazis saw to it that a dozen Dan employees "volunteered" for the traffic division and were paid by Dan without doing bus company work, creating a conflict of interest between their duty to the law and to the company, particularly with regard to the involvement of Dan's drivers in traffic violations. It is also alleged that for more than 10 years, Dan supplied services to officers at reduced prices without going through the standard channels in order to advance the company's interests vis-a-vis the police.



Yisraeli is suspected of asking Kazis to see to it that Dan would employ his wife, and Kazis even saw to it to prevent her from being fired, according to the suspicions. The two may face a hearing before charges are filed.



