Israeli mayors push 2017 Global Jewish Unity Initiative

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat was joined by mayors Ron Huldai of Tel Aviv, Rafik Chalabi of Dalit Al-Carmel, Rubik Danielevitch of Beer Sheva, Chaim Bibas of Modiin- Maccabim Reut and Moshe Abutbul of Beit Shemesh in promoting Unity Day 2017.

Launched in 2015, the Jerusalem Unity Prize and Unity Day, scheduled this year for June 7th 2017, is an initiative spearheaded by Mayor Barkat and Gesher to memorialize Naftali Fraenkel, Gil-ad Shaer and Eyal Ifrach, the three youths whose kidnapping and murders served as a catalyst for unprecedented national and international unity in the summer of 2014.