Colel Chabad program to bring joy to 2,500 kids

In celebration of Hanukkah, the Colel Chabad charitable organization has announced increased investment in a program to bring holiday joy to severely physically and mentally handicapped youth. The effort is intended to reach over 2,500 children in centers all over the country.

In addition to their hospital visits and toy distribution for the sick and injured planned for the larger hospitals, Colel Chabad found that far less attention is paid to the severely handicapped, many of whom are confided for long-term care in facilities for the disabled.

“The reality is that these children, many of whom are facing disabilities that in all likelihood will remain with them for life, are living in a sense of darkness not unlike the spiritual darkness which Hanukkah is intended to combat,” says Yitzchak Marton of Colel Chabad. “Our goal in this program was to create an organized and respectful manner to ensure that these children aren’t being forgotten and that they too are given the chance to enjoy the holiday experience. “