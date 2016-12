Police are requesting the help of the public to find missing Talia Avshalom, 14, of Tzfat.

She was last seen in Rosh Pina in northern Israel.

Description: Skinny, 1.7 meters tall, brown hair, brown eyes, was wearing blue jeans, a hoodie, brown high-top shoes, and a pink Nike backpack.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is urged to call hotline 100 of Israeli police or to Tzfat police at 046 978 444.