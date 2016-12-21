MK Basel Ghattas of the Arab Joint List said that he won't be present at the Knesset deliberations on removing his parliamentary immunity.
"This is simply a political debate whose results are known ahead of time," he said.
|
12:41
Reported
News BriefsKislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16
Ghattas: Results of immunity debate known ahead of time
MK Basel Ghattas of the Arab Joint List said that he won't be present at the Knesset deliberations on removing his parliamentary immunity.
"This is simply a political debate whose results are known ahead of time," he said.
Last Briefs