Three Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian ISIS-held town

(AFP) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and 11 wounded in clashes with ISIS jihadists in Syria on Wednesday as the military faces increasing resistance from ISIS in a battle to take a key town, reports said.

The ISIS-held town of Al Bab, 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Turkish border, has become the main target of the army's more than three-month

campaign inside Syria in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels.

One of the wounded was in a serious condition, the Dogan news agency reported. It said the deaths came in clashes with ISIS jihadists which were

ongoing.