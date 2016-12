In accordance with the request of the Attorney General, the Knesset committee headed by MK Yoav Kish (Likud) will convene today to deliberate on the removal of the parliamentary immunity of MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List), as Ghattas is suspected of passing cell phones to Hamas prisoners.

"I will hold a to-the-point, undramatic judgement on the matter. The implications are serious and we will treat them accordingly," Kish said.