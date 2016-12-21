IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16

Border police arrest 3 in Hevron, attacked with rocks

Border police last night arrested in Hevron 3 suspects in whose car a rifle was found.

During the arrest, rioters threw rocks at the forces, who dispersed the riot.

No security forces were wounded.



