Border police last night arrested in Hevron 3 suspects in whose car a rifle was found.
During the arrest, rioters threw rocks at the forces, who dispersed the riot.
No security forces were wounded.
09:56
Reported
News BriefsKislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16
Border police arrest 3 in Hevron, attacked with rocks
