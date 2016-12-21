Body of Israeli killed in South Africa arrives tomorrow

The body of Yitzchak Katsin, an Ariel resident who was killed last week in a parachuting accident in South Africa, will be flown back to Israel tomorrow for burial.

"After consultation with authorities concerning a potential private flight to transfer my father for burial in Israel, we decided that such an arrangement won't save much time and could create additional bureaucratic issues, therefore unfortunately we decided to bring my father on a normal El Al flight on Thursday night," Katsin's daughter said.