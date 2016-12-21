Erekat threatens: PLO will cancel its recognition of Israel

Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), is threatening that the PLO will revoke all its previously signed agreements with Israel as well as its 1993 recognition of Israel if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his pledge to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Speaking at a conference call organized by the Wilson Center in Washington DC and quoted by the Ma’an news agency, Erekat said such a move would indicate the U.S.’s acceptance of “Israel’s illegal annexation of East Jerusalem.