05:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16 Kislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16 PLO blasts Hamas decision to execute a Gazan woman Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Member Hanan Ashrawi denounced Hamas's decision to sentence a 26-year-old Gazan woman to death for killing her husband. "The death penalty is a blatant violation of the right to life, and it should be abolished in Palestine. We call on Hamas to cease and desist from enforcing such a punishment and to abide by Palestine's obligations in accordance with all the [international] conventions and agreements," Ashrawi said, according to the Ma'an news agency.



