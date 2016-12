00:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16 Kislev 21, 5777 , 21/12/16 Married couple to face off in major Bible contest in Jerusalem Read more



Yaelle Frohlich and Yair Shahak will represent Canada and the United States in the International Adult Bible Contest in Jerusalem.