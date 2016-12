Police are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Michael Elbaz, who left his home in Sderot on Monday evening and has not been heard from since them

Elbaz is 1.60 meters tall, with short black hair, and medium body structure. Elbaz was wearing blue jeans, a black coat and brown sneakers. Anyone who has information that may assist in locating him is asked to contact the Sderot police at 08-6620456 or call 100.