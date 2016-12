18:37 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Liberman: restore military service to 3 years Read more



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman stated that he intends to extend the length of compulsory military service for males back to 3 years. ► ◄ Last Briefs