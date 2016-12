18:32 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Terrorist who stabbed policeman apprehended Read more



A terrorist who stabbed and wounded a policeman near Har Adar in the Judean hills was arrested and will be charged soon. ► ◄ Last Briefs