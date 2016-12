15:52 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 PM sends condolences to German people after Berlin terror attack Read more



PM expresses his condolences to the German people following Monday night's terrorist attack which killed 12 people and injured 48. ► ◄ Last Briefs