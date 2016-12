10:46 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Will United Torah Judaism oppose Ghattas’ dismissal? Read more



Most members of the coalition, including Shas, joined the initiative to oust the Arab MK, but United Torah Judaism refused to sign on. ► ◄ Last Briefs