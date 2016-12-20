WJC head praises Ban for admitting UN anti-Israel bias

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder praised outgoing United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon for publicly admitting that there is an anti-Israel bias at the international body, but also criticized him for not calling out the bias earlier during his 10-year term.

In a speech this past Friday to the Security Council summarizing his term, Ban had said, “Decades of political maneuverings have created a disproportionate volume of resolutions, reports and conferences criticizing Israel. In many cases, rather than helping the Palestinian cause, this reality has hampered the ability of the UN to fulfill its role effectively.”