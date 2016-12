06:01 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Bronze medalist donates jacket to benefit disabled children Read more



Olympic team jacket worn by judoka Ori Sasson auctioned off for $100,000 at a fundraiser for children with disabilities. ► ◄ Last Briefs