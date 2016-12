05:46 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 French city of Carpentras to renovate 650-year-old synagogue Read more



Authorities in Carpentras in southern France allocate $1.25 million for renovating the ceiling of the country’s oldest synagogue. ► ◄ Last Briefs