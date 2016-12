Tunisian Interior Minister Hedi Majdoub said on Monday the murder of a Tunisian engineer who worked with Hamas had been planned abroad by foreigners, though he admitted that “we do not yet have any tangible proof”, AFP reports.

Speaking to a news conference after attending a security meeting with the prime minister, Madjoub said that the December 15 murder of Mohamed Zaouari had been planned as far back as June in the Austrian capital Vienna and in the Hungarian capital Budapest.