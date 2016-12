The Knesset’s Finance Committee approved early Tuesday morning the state budget for 2017-2018, which will total 906.8 billion shekels, 446.8 billion shekels in 2017 and 460 billion shekels in 2018.

The committee approved the budget by a majority of eight to three. The budget must still pass its second and third Knesset readings. That vote is expected sometime this week.