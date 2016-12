Hamas political bureau member Saleh al-Arouri on Sunday threated that his group would start a new round of fighting with Israel over its alleged "violation" of Muslim rights in Jerusalem.

Speaking to Hamas’s Al-Aqsa television channel, Arouri referred to the proposed “Muezzin Law” in Israel, which would prohibit mosques from using loudspeakers for the call to prayer, saying that preventing the sound of the muezzin is a provocation which will result in a new conflict.