'Prevent terrorist visits by MKs'

Minister of Sport and Culture, Miri Regev (Likud), sent a letter to Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit on Monday, following reports in the media that MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List) smuggled mobile phones to security prisoners while visiting them.

"For the purpose of smuggling phones MK Ghattas took advantage of the fact that prison service regulations allow Knesset members to visit security prisoners without a body search," Regev wrote. "The actions of MK Ghattas are a cynical exploitation of Israeli democracy for terror. This situation cannot continue.”