01:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Kislev 20, 5777 , 20/12/16 Electoral College members confirm Trump victory Electoral College members across the United States on Monday voted to affirm President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, The Hill reports. Republican electors stayed loyal to their candidate, keeping Trump well above the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to secure the nomination, the news website noted. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs