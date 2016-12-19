10 female soldiers from a squad commander school in the Negev were evacuated on Monday evening from their base with suspected hypothermia.
News BriefsKislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
Soldiers evacuated from Negev base due to suspected hypothermia
10 female soldiers from a squad commander school in the Negev were evacuated on Monday evening from their base with suspected hypothermia.
They were taken to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, and are listed in light condition.
