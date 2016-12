21:24 Reported News Briefs Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 IDF officers lose excess pounds at Changes in Shape Read more



IDF officers, many high ranking, come from all over the country to Major Shani Fonk's Changes in Shape weight-loss program. ► ◄ Last Briefs