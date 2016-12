20:21 Reported News Briefs Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 'Terror inciters should be in jail, not in Knesset' Read more



MK Robert Ilatov, one of petitioners who tried unsuccessfully to disqualify Balad, says courts must act to stop terror incitement by MKs. ► ◄ Last Briefs