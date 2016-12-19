18:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 Police: MK Ghattas not answering his phone, evading investigation Police reported Monday afternoon that Joint List MK Basel Ghattas, who is suspected of smuggling cell phones to Palestinian security prisoners, failed to answer his phone when called to be summoned for investigation over the suspected offense.



