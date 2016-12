14:58 Reported News Briefs Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 American neo-Nazis single out Jews in small Montana town Read more



Local Jews targeted by white supremacist 'doxing' campaign after neo-Nazi leader's mother suffers business setbacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs