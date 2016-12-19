News Briefs

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg responded to news that 71% of Jewish Israelis believe that human rights organizations harm the state, according to the annual Israeli Democracy Index Report released today by The Israel Democracy Institute. This represents a 15% spike from last year.

“This statistic points to a clear change in thinking among the Israeli public, and attests to the fact that the messages of last year’s “foreign agent” campaign were internalized by the majority of Israelis.

"Radical Left organizations that work against the state from within, funded by foreign governments and the New Israel fund, have been exposed for all to see and there is no coming back.

"Im Tirtzu will continue working to expose their dangerous activities and to distance them from centers of influence in the State of Israel,” Peleg said.