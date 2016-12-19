Due to protests of farmers, police have closed several streets in Jerusalem in proximity to the government complex to traffic.
These streets are: Weizmann, Ben Tzvi, Rupin, and Rabin Streets.
Traffic is directed to alternate routes.
|
13:15
Reported
News BriefsKislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
Several streets closed in J'lem due to farmers protest
Due to protests of farmers, police have closed several streets in Jerusalem in proximity to the government complex to traffic.
These streets are: Weizmann, Ben Tzvi, Rupin, and Rabin Streets.
Traffic is directed to alternate routes.
Last Briefs