12:52
  Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16

Herzog: Peretz is an honorable candidate

Current Zionist Union head Yitzchak Herzog reacted to the news that MK Amir Peretz is seeking to head the party.

"Peretz's candidacy was expected for awhile." He said that Peretz "is an honorable candidate."



