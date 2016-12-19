Current Zionist Union head Yitzchak Herzog reacted to the news that MK Amir Peretz is seeking to head the party.
"Peretz's candidacy was expected for awhile." He said that Peretz "is an honorable candidate."
|
12:52
Reported
News BriefsKislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
Herzog: Peretz is an honorable candidate
Current Zionist Union head Yitzchak Herzog reacted to the news that MK Amir Peretz is seeking to head the party.
"Peretz's candidacy was expected for awhile." He said that Peretz "is an honorable candidate."
Last Briefs