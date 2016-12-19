IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16

Amir Peretz announces intention to head Zionist Union

MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) announced today that he will run to head the Zionist Union party.

At a press briefing, he said: "I have decided to run with the goal of toppling the Netanyahu government."



