MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) announced today that he will run to head the Zionist Union party.
At a press briefing, he said: "I have decided to run with the goal of toppling the Netanyahu government."
|
12:28
Reported
News BriefsKislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
Amir Peretz announces intention to head Zionist Union
MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) announced today that he will run to head the Zionist Union party.
At a press briefing, he said: "I have decided to run with the goal of toppling the Netanyahu government."
Last Briefs