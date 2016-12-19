Knesset Speaker MK Yoav Kish (Likud) said at the opening of the meeting regarding the Basel Ghattas cell phone affair: "The Trojan Horse has been revealed. Ghattas has no place in the Knesset, only jail."
|
12:11
Reported
News BriefsKislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
MK Kish: Ghattas has no place in Knesset, only jail
Knesset Speaker MK Yoav Kish (Likud) said at the opening of the meeting regarding the Basel Ghattas cell phone affair: "The Trojan Horse has been revealed. Ghattas has no place in the Knesset, only jail."
Last Briefs