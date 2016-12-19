IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
12:11
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16

MK Kish: Ghattas has no place in Knesset, only jail

Knesset Speaker MK Yoav Kish (Likud) said at the opening of the meeting regarding the Basel Ghattas cell phone affair: "The Trojan Horse has been revealed. Ghattas has no place in the Knesset, only jail."



Last Briefs