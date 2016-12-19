IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16

Economics Ministry: Beware of custom-made pacifiers

The Economics Ministry is warning consumers from using certain custom-made pacifiers for their babies.

The Ministry noted that certain pacifiers come with various beads and stickers which, if detached, could pose the danger of choking by a baby.



