Loretta Lynch: I regret summer talk with Bill Clinton

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said yesterday that she "regretted" her talk with former US President Bill Clinton while an FBI investigation against Hillary Clinton for her illegal use of a private email server was still underway.

“I wish I had seen around that corner and not had that discussion with the former president, as innocuous as it was, because it did give people concern,” Lynch said on “State of the Union.”

“It did make people wonder, ‘Is it going to affect the investigation that’s going on?’ and that’s not something that was an unreasonable question for anyone to ask.”