1,000 leave rebel Aleppo in new evacuation

(AFP) - More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the last rebel-held pocket of Syria's Aleppo early on Monday after hours of delay,

a medical official told AFP.



Dr Ahmad Dbis, who heads a team of doctors and volunteers coordinating evacuations, said he estimated that around 1,200 people, including women and children, had arrived at the staging ground west of the city.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an estimated 500 people had also been evacuated from two villages in the northwest under siege by the rebels.