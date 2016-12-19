Iran on Sunday discussed its plans for nuclear-powered ships with Yukiyo Amano, head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), AFP reported.
Details for the plans are to be presented within three months, according to the report.
Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
Iran discusses nuclear-powered ships with IAEA
