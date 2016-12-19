IsraelNationalNews.com

Iran discusses nuclear-powered ships with IAEA

Iran on Sunday discussed its plans for nuclear-powered ships with Yukiyo Amano, head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), AFP reported.

Details for the plans are to be presented within three months, according to the report.



