Dichter to Ban: Now you remember the UN's anti-Israel bias?

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Sunday fired back at outgoing UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, following his admission on Friday that the organization is biased against Israel.

"Ban Ki-moon has served as UN Secretary General for 10 years. A decade with hundreds of resolutions against Israel, but his voice was not heard. Now, just before the end of his tenure, the simple truth comes out of his mouth: the UN is biased against Israel," Dichter wrote on Facebook.